Remember when second screen apps were all the rage? Rockstar does as it is releasing one for Red Dead Redemption 2 this Friday, 26 October.

A companion app for iOS and Android will be available to download on the Read Dead 2 release day. It will enable you to interact with the in-game map (as leaked here) in real-time.

That means you can place points of interest on the map and they will appear in your game, no matter whether you are playing on PS4 or Xbox One.

You can also pan and zoom the map to get a better view on your smartphone or tablet than you can on a TV screen. And it gives you the ability to set waypoints to travel around locations too.

One really cool feature is that you can use the companion app to view your core info and stats in real-time, and remove the on-screen HUB to get a better view of the action.

And it also presents lead character Arthur Morgan's journal as you progress through the story, plus the full game manual. Stat tracking through the Rockstar Social Club is offered, as well as an option to purchase the official game guide from Piggyback.

You will be able to download the Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App from the respective app store for your device.