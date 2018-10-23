  1. Home
New Red Dead Redemption 2 leak shows entire game map

- Snapped from a German game guide

- Most of original Red Dead map is used again

The entire game map of Red Dead Redemption 2 has leaked online.

Snapped from a German guide for the game, the map of the open world setting for the prequel shows a number of key locations you'll no doubt visit.

The photo is a bit blurry, but you can see that nigh-on the entire map for the first Red Dead Redemption is contained within the new playing area. And plenty of familiar locations are featured, including Armadillo, Fort Mercer, Tumbleweed and Thieves' Landing.

Macfarlane's Ranch is also on the map which could, as Eurogamer notes, mean you'll get to meet a young Bonnie Macfarlane - the saviour of John Marston in the original.

The map has appeared on both Twitter and Reddit, with the former posted by @Gyloir. Clearly, the game guides are starting to fall into people's hands early.

As gameplay video also leaked yesterday, maybe even early copies of Red Dead Redemption 2 are too.

The game officially releases globally this Friday, 26 October.

It has previously been revealed that whether you buy the digital download copy or on physical disc, you will still need 99GB of storage space on your PS4 hard drive, 107GB on your Xbox One. If you do get the PlayStation 4 digital version you'll also need an extra 50GB of space free for the installation process to complete.

