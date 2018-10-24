  1. Home
Red Dead Redemption 2 actual gameplay leaks, now including first person view

Red Dead Redemption 2 actual gameplay leaks, now including first person view
- 23 seconds of gameplay footage from one source

- First person mode from another

Actual captured gameplay footage of Red Dead Redemption 2 has leaked online, days before release.

First, Reddit user ArffXO posted 23 seconds of in-game video - the first unofficial look at the game available to watch.

Now, almost five minutes of gameplay have been posted by Gameplay games on YouTube, showing the first person mode in the game.

All the previous gameplay videos were posted by developer Rockstar itself, and are edited to feature different segments rather than show the overall game experience.

The leaked clips, however, show much more as they are taking while someone is playing. They include the user interface and weapons wheel, plus some of the action in FPS style.

You also get to see the slow motion kill cam in action in the first clip posted.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released this Friday, 26 October, for PS4 and Xbox One. Previous revelations include the storage space each format requires for installation.

You will need 99GB for the PS4 edition, 107GB for the Xbox One. And if you buy the digital download copy for PS4 you'll need an additional 50GB of space for the installation process to complete.

However, from what we've seen so far, it will be surely worth every byte of space.

