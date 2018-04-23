Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most widely anticipated games of 2018.

Coming more than eight years after the much-loved previous outing, it's certainly about time Rockstar released a sequel.

Here then is everything you need to know about Red Dead Redemption 2, including the (often delayed) release date, pre-order details and much more.

When first announced at the tail end of 2016 the game was scheduled for a "fall 2017" release. That then slipped to "spring 2018", with Rockstar finally settling on 26 October 2018:

"We apologise to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," the company said in a statement at the time.

"We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it."

The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

There are currently no known plans for a Windows PC version but fans have been petitioning Rockstar since the initial announcement. There was never a PC version of the original Red Dead Redemption, although the studio did release a Windows version of Grand Theft Auto V two years after that game appeared on Xbox 360 and PS3.

Not much is known about the plot of Red Dead Redemption 2 as yet, but it is thought to be based before the events in the first game.

You play as Arthur Morgan, who is a member of Dutch's Van der Linde gang - the same gang John Marston is tasked with seeking out and killing in the original Red Dead Redemption. That's why most believe the latest game to be a prequel.

You can pre-order Red Dead Redemption from Amazon.co.uk here

Two sets of screen grabs have been released so far. You can swipe through them in our gallery below.

1/13 Rockstar

Rockstar has released a couple of main trailers so far. Watch them below.