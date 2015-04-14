GTA 5 in glorious 4K, picture gallery: Can your PC run it? Find out here

Grand Theft Auto 5 is now available for PC and it is looking like the best version yet, with 4K visuals available for the very first time - as long as your PC is beefy enough to run it.

Rockstar released a swathe of screengrabs to give you an idea of the benefits of that extra resolution, which we have uploaded at 3840 x 2160 to our gallery above for you to go "wow" over, but you'll need a reasonable gaming rig to see these images moving in real time at home.

On the back of the box Rockstar lists the following minimum requirements, but they are never going to be able to render the game in 4K:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2.

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) or AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz.

Memory: 4GB.

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11).

Sound Card: 100 per cent DirectX 10 compatible.

HDD Space: 65GB and a DVD Drive.

It even lists a set of recommend specifications, but you'll still need a better graphics card than suggested below:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1.

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) or AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs).

Memory: 8GB.

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB.

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible.

HDD Space: 65GB and a DVD Drive.

In fact, to even get the game running in 4K at 30fps you'll need a minimum of an AMD HD 7870 graphics card or NVidia GTX 760 with 2GB of VRAM. And that's according to Rockstar itself.

To run GTA 5 in 4K at 60fps Rockstar claims that you'll need "a high-end SLI or Crossfire setup". So be warned. Oh, and a 4K monitor or television of course.

That said, Nvidia tells Pocket-lint that you can even get a benefit when running the game in its highest resolution possible on a 1080p or 1440 monitor. If using a Geforce card, it says, you can crank up the resolution with the company's Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) feature. This will essentially render the game at 4K and scale it back to the resolution of your screen, giving you better visuals than if you played it natively at 1080p.

Depending on your graphics card, you might have to choose between 4K 30fps and 1080p 60fps, but it's worth checking out both to see which you prefer.

