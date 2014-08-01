53 amazing Snapmatic pics that show how beautiful GTA 5 can be... and it's not even next-gen yet

It's no secret that Grand Theft Auto V is one of the greatest games released for the current generation of consoles. And we're pretty sure it will instantly become a hit on the next-gen machines too.

Coming for Xbox One, PS4 and PC in the next few months, it will add several new side missions and other bonuses. And, of course, the graphics will be given a Full HD upgrade to make it look as good as is possible. Better even than the incredible visual feast that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions offer already and, if the Snapmatic trend is anything to go by, that will be mighty good indeed.

One of the cool side features of GTA 5 and GTA Online is the ability to use the in-game smartphone's camera to take pictures through the "Snapmatic" app. These are then posted on Rockstar's own Social Club website.

The vast majority are taken and posted by people trying the feature out for the first time, as selfies, or if they've seen something mildly funny or interesting to them (such as boobs... there are a lot of pics of boobs). However, the feature has also created a more worthy trend that is gathering momentum on real world social media sites. It is creating virtual photographers.

Twitter hashtags such as #GTAPhotographers and feeds such as @GTASnapmatic purely exist to show off some of the incredible images that have been taken by a growing community of gamers with a keen eye for the beautiful, incredible and bizarre. And as Snapmatic offers filter options, much like real-world apps like Instagram, the end results are as varied as they would be in real life.

We've put together a selection of some of our favourites for you to flick through in our gallery below. We're sure you'll agree that they reinforce the fact that GTA 5 is one of the most stunning looking games of all time. And that's before it's made it onto next-gen.

