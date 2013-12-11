  1. Home
GTA: San Andreas launches on iPhone and iPad with game controller support

|
Rockstar has released Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to the iTunes App Store, letting you cruise the streets of Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas in style, on your iPhone or iPad. The game is rolling out slowly across the world, and should hit the US at 11pm Eastern and UK at 12am.

GTA: San Andreas comes to mobile after it was released on consoles in 2004. Rockstar says it has been updated for the mobile release, with newly remastered graphics including dynamic and detailed shadows, a greater draw distance than the original on Xbox and PlayStation 2, an enriched colour palette, plus enhanced character and car models.

The game features support for external controllers, those "Made for iOS" like the Moga and Logitech controllers. Rockstar's mobile gaming touch controls include contextual control options to display buttons only when you need them. There will be three different control methods for driving and manoeuvring. 

"Rockstar Games brings its biggest release to mobile yet with a vast open-world covering the state of San Andreas and its three major cities – Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas – with enhanced visual fidelity and over 70 hours of gameplay," writes Rockstar.

Beyond iOS, Rockstar says it plans to support Windows PhoneKindle Fire andAndroid devices with the title. 

We'll let you know when it becomes available in the US and UK. 

