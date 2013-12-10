  Getting bored? GTA 5 story mode will see 'substantial additions' in 2014

If you thought the storyline in Grand Theft Auto 5 was over, think again. Rockstar, the creator of the hit game, has announced major story mode updates are coming in 2014 for Grand Theft Auto 5 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

"For those ready to jump back into the story of Grand Theft Auto V, we have big plans for substantial additions in 2014 continuing Michael, Franklin and Trevor's action, mayhem and unexpected adventures in Southern San Andreas," Rockstar wrote on its blog.

Read: Grand Theft Auto 5 review

The game studio didn't go into what story updates will be found specifically, but it should come as good news for gamers who have already worn down the story mode in the game, almost three months on the market.

Additionally, Rockstar says 2014 will bring the debut of co-operative Heists. "Heists are currently in development and we are working very hard to get them as polished and as fun as they can be," Rockstar wrote. "Stay tuned for much more detail in the new year."

To hold you over for the big updates in 2014, Grand Theft Auto 5 will be updated with a Capture team mode in December, essentially a twist on classic capture the flag. Four squads will compete to steal contraband, trucks, buses, and other materials from the other team's base.

In our review of the new Grand Theft Auto title, we noted it as having an incredibly detailed world, compelling characters, exciting missions and a wealth of extra content.