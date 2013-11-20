  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Rockstar game news

GTA V iFruit app comes to Windows Phone 8

|
Pocket-lint GTA V iFruit app comes to Windows Phone 8
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

Rockstar has released its Grand Theft Auto V companion application for Windows Phone 8 and, because it is a direct port over, it features the exact same games and opportunities to interact with the PS3 and Xbox 360 game as the versions for iOS and Android.

The app is a free download from the Windows Store and is called simply iFruit if you're searching for it. It has a mini-game where you can treat Chop, the GTA Rottweiler, as a pseudo Tamagotchi. His growth in the app game will also translate into the main game if you ensure you log in with your Rockstar Games Social Club details.

READ: Grand Theft Auto V review

In addition, you can order upgrades and new licence plates for your in-game cars through Los Sanstos Customs. And you can browse the GTA version of the internet and stay connected with in-game companies and the like through fake social network LifeInvader.

One issue we have discovered though is that, much like the iOS version when it first launched, we haven't been able to successfully sign into the app ourselves here at Pocket-lint. We downloaded and tried it out on a Nokia Lumia 1020, so if you have more luck than us, please let us know.

It could be that the servers are a little busy at the moment, thanks to the new app being launched.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments