  Grand Theft Auto V closes in on 29 million units sold to date

Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company behind Rockstar Games, is reporting huge earnings thanks to the success of Grand Theft Auto V.

The company says it has sold nearly 29 million Grand Theft Auto V units since its launch - an astounding number that passes Grand Theft Auto 4's all-time units shipped in six weeks. It's not surprising, as Grand Theft Auto V is being called one of the fastest-selling releases in history, grossing over $800 million in retail sales during the first 24 hours after launch and over $1 billion in only three days.

It's worth noting the 29 million number is units sold to retailers, not gamers themselves as of yet. Due to Grand Theft Auto V's success, the publisher's Non-GAAP net revenue came in at $1.27 billion for the last 90 days, an increase from the $288 million in the year-ago quarter.

“The title received stellar reviews, shattered entertainment industry records, and has already sold-in nearly 29 million units to date," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. "The extraordinary success of Grand Theft Auto V illustrates the positive momentum in our business and consumers’ enduring appetite for the highest-quality interactive entertainment."

In our review of the new Grand Theft Auto title, we noted it as having an incredibly detailed world, compelling characters, exciting missions, and a wealth of extra content.

Digital Foundry has created a time-lapse video of a tour of Los Santos cityscape and surrounding areas for gamers to celebrate sales.