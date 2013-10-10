  Grand Theft Auto 5 updated with fix for 'game progress loss' in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has released a title update for Grand Theft Auto 5, that should appease users who have been plagued with a few issues since launch. The update is now available to instal on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and here at the Pocket-lint office, the update ran at about 58MB to download when we fired up our Xbox 360.

Most notably, Rockstar Games says the update will stop players losing their gameplay progress in GTA Online. The studio is still pursuing a fix "for some specific instances where players purchase a vehicle and the save does not occur due to a cloud save failure". A separate title update will be released with a fix for that specific issue.

Additionally, you'll find fixes today for infinite loading, sky cams, and missing interface options, an issue causing the "replay" option to be locked out on certain jobs, an issue causing the loss of guns and ammo, issues causing GTA races ending early because of players spawning too far ahead, and more.

The game studio has added clarifications around when a player is using a temporary character in GTA Online during Rockstar Cloud server outages and adjusts the monetary penalty for being killed in a One on One match.

Lastly, the game studio apologises for issues gamers have been seeing and promises further investigation and fixes for issues. "In the meantime, please always remember to save your game before leaving GTA Online, otherwise you may lose any progress since your last save," Rockstar Games writes.

Read our review for all of the details surrounding the latest Grand Theft Auto.