  GTA V breaks seven Guinness World Records, including fastest game to gross $1bn

Rockstar is celebrating today, possibly by sitting on thrones made of crisp bank notes and cackling, as Grand Theft Auto V has officially smashed seven world records and gains multiple entries in the next edition of the Guiness World Records book.

Not only is GTA V the fastest videogame to gross $1 billion - within three days - but it's the fastest entertainment property to do so, full stop.

In addition, the book honours the game as the best-selling action-adventure videogame in 24 hours, the best-selling videogame in 24 hours, and the highest grossing videogame in 24 hours. It also accrued the highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours and the trailer is the most viewed trailer for an action-adventure videogame.

"GTA totally deserves to be recognised as an icon of modern British culture, and we're thrilled to be able to feature the game in the record books," said Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday.

"Gaming is no longer a niche hobby, as GTA V has proved, and how exciting that it's taken on the might of Hollywood and won! I'm also doubly proud as a Dundonian to welcome this home-grown series back into the Guinness World Records book."

We reckon it could have scraped one more record too. Having recently finished the single-player campaign, we think "longest credit roll at the end of a game" is a shoo-in.

