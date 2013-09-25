  GTA Online UK prices for in-game credit revealed: Daylight robbery?

Rockstar is yet to officially confirm prices or even the existence of in-game micro-transactions for Grand Theft Auto Online, as revealed in a leak on Tuesday 24 September, but people with early access to the mode have revealed exactly how much each bundle of credit will cost Brits.

Speaking to Eurogamer, they explained that the $100,000 Red Shark Cash Card will cost £1.99, $200,000 Tiger Shark Cash Card £3.49, $500,000 Bull Shark Cash Card £6.99, and the $1.25 million Great White Shark Cash Card will set you back £13.49.

The details, says the games site, come from one source who has been playing the new multiplayer mode ahead of its 1 October launch. They might change before the actual release, but are what Rockstar was using less than two weeks in advance.

It is also worth pointing out, before those against in-app purchases cry out, that in-game items in GTA Online will cost less than in GTA V. Eurogamer states that a $1 million car, for example, will cost only $150,000 in GTA Online.

GTA Online is a free game to play for anybody with a copy of Grand Theft Auto V. It is completely separate from the single-player campaign and allows you to create your own character to play solo or alongside other players in all-new missions.