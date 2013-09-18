GTA V success renders iFruit iOS app impotent (updated)

Grand Theft Auto V has been a massive success story for Rockstar after just one day of release, with postal workers telling Pocket-lint that it seemed they had delivered copies to "everybody". But one side effect of that success is that those who have downloaded the free iPad, iPhone and iPod touch companion app, Grand Theft Auto: iFruit, have experienced problems logging in.

This is most likely due to server overload issues. The common fault being reported is that the app throws up a "sign in failed" pop-up message when trying to log into a Rockstar Games Social Club account - required to run the application and sync to a copy of GTA V. It simply says: "Failed to get linked account info, please try again later."

Pocket-lint has heard many reports that this has been occurring almost constantly since the game's release. And we have also tried for much of last night and this morning to get into the app ourselves, to no avail.

The online browser portal for the Social Club is also experiencing slowdown issues.

The GTA: iFruit app is available for download from iTunes (which itself takes a while because of the overwhelming demand) and allows you to play a sort-of Tamagotchi-style game with GTA V's in-game dog Chop. The actions you make on the app will affect his behaviour in the console title. You can also interact with cars you have placed in your garage.

Pocket-lint has contacted Rockstar for comment.

If you're having problems accessing iFruit or have it actually working, please let us know in the comments below.

UPDATE: Rockstar has posted a response to the floods of questions about issues it is facing on iFruit and Social Club.

"We are aware of these issues with Social Club or related networking hardware/services and have been working to resolve them as quickly as possible," it says on its support pages. "If you would like to receive an automatic email notification when these issues are resolved, please log into the Support Site and click Subscribe.



"Please note that we are aware of some reports about problems with the iFruit App (available on iTunes), such as login errors, endless loading spinners, and the app appearing to reset data. Rest assured that we are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."