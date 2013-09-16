  Ordered GTA V from Amazon? You may get it early as Rockstar investigates some retailers shipping too soon

Grand Theft Auto V is due for release, officially, on 17 September. But after Amazon announced it had already sold out of copies the game's maker Rockstar is investigating the retailer. It suspects Amazon has been shipping games ahead of its release schedule.

While Amazon is a huge, powerful company it may have made a big mistake crossing Rockstar, which is expected to make £1 billion from GTA V - on course to be the highest selling game of all time.

Rockstar asked for the game to be dispatched after 17 September but after it was reportedly being sold on European high streets and Amazon sold out, it began an investigation.

GTA V cost £170 million to make so Rockstar isn't taking any risks. A message on the Amazon site said: "Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox 360)–Stock Update. Please note–due to high demand, orders placed for Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox 360) from September 13 will be shipped as soon as we receive inventory".

But on the plus side if you've ordered the game you may be in for an early treat today.