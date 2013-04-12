  Official GTA soundtracks available on Spotify and iTunes

Grand Theft Auto has always been known for its soundtracks. Since the days of GTA III, the series has been using in-game radio stations to deliver proper chart hits. Now those radio stations have been put together and made available on both Spotify and iTunes.

The lists span the entirety of the GTA games from GTA III until now, including titles like GTA Chinatown Wars which was released on handheld consoles. Naturally some songs are missing, simply because they aren't available on Spotify or iTunes, but the list is pretty comprehensive.

The radio stations can be listened to as playlists on Spotify for free or downloaded via iTunes. There is a lot of music to work through, with the later GTA games shipping with hundreds of tracks on their virtual radio stations.

Sadly you don't get all the fun of the comedy adverts in between tracks, but you can enjoy some of the quite frankly brilliant track selections in each game. Listening through to the San Andreas soundtrack for example, or enjoying Vice City's, can put you in a total time warp.

If you do fancy listening to those amazing GTA adverts, they are all available on The Advertising Council website. Alternatively, those after all the GTA music will find links to every single playlist on Rockstar's website.