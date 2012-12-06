Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now for iPhone and iPad
What some still say is the greatest of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto games, GTA: Vice City, is out now for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Like with GTA III released last year, this port has been inspired by the game's 10th anniversary and we have to say it's still looking mighty fine.
Able to run on iPhones 3GS and up, iPod touch players 4th generation and up, and all iPads, Vice City is based in a 1980s Miami inspired setting, crossing films and TV show themes, such as Scarface and Miami Vice, with the open world gameplay we all know and love so much.
Originally, Vice City stood out from its immediate predecessor in giving the main protagonist - in this case, Mafia hitman Tommy Vercetti - a voice. It is also memorable for its lurid, almost fluorescent colour schemes and superb radio soundtrack.
GTA: Vice City is available now on iTunes as a universal application (one version works on all iDevices mentioned) for £2.99.
Pocket-lint will be reviewing Vice City as soon as we've had some decent playtime with the new version.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments