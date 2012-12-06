Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now for iPhone and iPad

What some still say is the greatest of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto games, GTA: Vice City, is out now for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Like with GTA III released last year, this port has been inspired by the game's 10th anniversary and we have to say it's still looking mighty fine.

Able to run on iPhones 3GS and up, iPod touch players 4th generation and up, and all iPads, Vice City is based in a 1980s Miami inspired setting, crossing films and TV show themes, such as Scarface and Miami Vice, with the open world gameplay we all know and love so much.

Originally, Vice City stood out from its immediate predecessor in giving the main protagonist - in this case, Mafia hitman Tommy Vercetti - a voice. It is also memorable for its lurid, almost fluorescent colour schemes and superb radio soundtrack.

GTA: Vice City is available now on iTunes as a universal application (one version works on all iDevices mentioned) for £2.99.

Pocket-lint will be reviewing Vice City as soon as we've had some decent playtime with the new version.