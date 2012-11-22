  GTA: Vice City for Android and iOS release date: 6 December

Grand Theft Auto fans, listen up! AS Pocket-lint revealed at the end of last month, Rockstar has confirmed that it will be bringing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 10th Anniversary Edition to the iPhone, iPad and a stack of Android phones and tablets.

It has now also confirmed the release date and price - 6 December for $4.99.

"This 10th Anniversary Edition brings the full experience of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to mobile devices, with native high-resolution graphics and several enhancements unique to the iOS and Android platforms including updated character models and lighting effects, new and more precise firing and targeting options, a fully customisable control layout and native support for Retina display devices," says Rockstar.

Vice City, which is based in the 1980s and arguably the best GTA game of them all, promises to work on all the latest iPhone and iPads as well as most recent, but not all Android phones and tablets.

As well as the game itself, Rockstar will be including "a series of commemorative assets released, including never-before-seen artwork and a brand new anniversary trailer highlighting some of the most iconic scenes and music from the game". You will also be able to buy new merchandise through the company's own store.

The full list of supported devices includes:

Apple iOS Devices: iPad, iPhone 4, 4S & 5, iPod touch 4th & 5th Generation.

Android Phones: Motorola Razr, Razr Maxx, Razr Maxx HD, Motorola Atrix, Motorola Photon, Motorola Droid Bionic, HTC Rezound, HTC One X, HTC One S, HTC Evo 3D, HTC Sensation, HTC Droid Incredible 2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Samsung Nexus S, Samsung Galaxy Note 1 & 2, Samsung S2, Samsung Galaxy R, Sony Xperia Play, Sony Xperia S, P, T & TL, Sony Walkman Z Series Media Player, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy S3, Google Nexus 4.

Android Tablets: Acer Iconia, Asus Eee Pad Transformer, Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime, LG Optimus Pad, Medion Lifetab, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 / 10.1, Samsung Galaxy Tab 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, Sony Tablet S, Sony Tablet P, Toshiba Thrive, HTC Flyer, Google Nexus 7, Google Nexus 10.