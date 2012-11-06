New GTA V trailer a week away, leaked details proved to be fake

Pre-orders for Rockstar's latest install in the Grand Theft Auto franches, GTA V, opened yesterday so fans can ensure they get the Xbox 360 and PS3 game on day one - and with a pile of freebie goodies, to boot (depending on the retailer).

And, as is the way of such things, myriad rumours and leaks flooded out too, along with news of a new official trailer, which is due to hit the 'net on 14 November. The latter is most definitely true, and is actually delayed, with many expecting it to be revealed yesterday too. The former has been proved to be a big, steaming pile of donkey business.

One plucky Gamfaqs user claimed to have seen an early copy of US magazine Game Informer, which will be carrying an exclusive preview of GTA V in its next issue. AP15, as the whistle-blower calls himself, said a number of details were revealed to him:

- You play as Albert DeSilva a half-American, half-Puerto Rican American.

- He is 42 years old and has an ex-wife and two kids.

- The show Breaking Bad has a little influence on the game as Albert is drawn to the life of crime from an older age, for the money.

- You also play as Dougie Vejo, a younger criminal just coming up in Los Santos.

- Los Santos is the only large city, smaller towns round out the countryside.

- Grove Street makes a return, however Carl and Sweet are not in the game.

- Money plays a large part as Albert lost most of his in a ponzi-like scheme.

- Property buying is back.

- The only customisations for characters are clothes/hair/facial hair. No gyms or tattoos.

- One or more characters from GTA IV may show up.

- Car customisation is back: seems more fitting for Dougie, but Albert may be going through a midlife crisis.

- The triumphant return of Lovefist!!! Or, as the band is now known, the Jezzies.

- Songs confirmed so far: My Michelle - Guns and Roses, Magic Power - Triumph, California Dreamin' - The Beach Boys, and Beautiful - Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell.

- New mini games include golf, tennis and surfing.

- Mission played was called “Alimony” and featured the scene from the trailer in which they rob the jewelry store.

All of this, though, is - to quote the managing editor of Game Informer - "bullshit". After having been contacted over Twitter by several fans, Matt Bertz (@mattbertz) was unequivocal in his dismissal of the "leaked" details. "That info is bogus," he tweeted.

We should find out the real facts about GTA V shortly though, as the online version of Game Informer's piece will appear on 8 November.

Grand Theft Auto V comes out for Xbox 360 and PS3 in Spring 2013.

Do you believe the leaked details? Let us know in the comments below...