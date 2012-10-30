Grand Theft Auto V release date confirmed by Rockstar

Rockstar, the developer behind the hugely successful Grand Theft Auto series of games, has announced the release date for its latest chapter. Sort of.

Coming "spring 2013" for the Xbox 360 and PS3, Grand Theft Auto V relocates the action to Los Santos, the fictional version of Los Angeles that was one of the settings featured in the classic GTA: San Andreas. However, Rockstar promises that the playing field is far larger than just the one city.

"Grand Theft Auto V takes place in a re-imagined, present-day Southern California in the largest and most thriving game-world we have ever created,set in the sprawling city of Los Santos and for miles beyond - from the tops of the mountains to the depths of the ocean," says the developer and off-shoot label of Take Two.

The announcement comes shortly after the software house revealed that a 10th anniversary edition of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is coming to iOS and Android. And the date complies with a prediction made by videogames analyst Michael Pachter, who suggested that GTA V would be released in March next year.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto V will open on Bonfire Night, 5 November, worldwide. A host of additional information is promised throughout the month.

Rockstar's cheeky teaser poster clearly nods towards the US tradition of spring break