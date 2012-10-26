GTA: Vice City coming to iOS and Android for 10th anniversary

We've had the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III already and that resulted in the release of a version for iOS and Android, and now Rockstar is about to celebrate the release of its sequel, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and we could not be more excited.

Like before, the developer is bringing one of its genre defining open-world games to a number of smartphones and tablets. Vice City, which is based in the 1980s and arguably the best GTA game of them all, will be available later "this Fall" (next month, then) and Rockstar will be revealing which iOS and Android devices will be able to run the app soon.

GTA III is able to run on iPhone 4S, iPad 2 and above on the Apple front, so we'd expect there to be a similar starting point this time around. Hopefully, that means it will also work on the iPad mini - a device we think would be perfect for gaming.

As well as the game itself, Rockstar will be including "a series of commemorative assets released, including never-before-seen artwork and a brand new anniversary trailer highlighting some of the most iconic scenes and music from the game". You will also be able to buy new merchandise through the company's own store.

It must be said that we absolutely can't wait to reacquaint ourselves with GTA: Vice City. It should keep us going until GTA V arrives in 2013, currently tipped for a March release date.

And what's the betting for an iOS and Android 10th anniversary edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2014? We would certainly hope so, anyway.

Which is your favourite GTA game? Let us know in the comments below...