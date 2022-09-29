(Pocket-lint) - Hot on the heels of the reveal of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld we now have another gaming handheld being unleashed on the world.

During Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld was teased.

The Razer Edge 5G is the result of a partnership between Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon. This handheld will allow you to play games locally or on the go. So you'll be able to either play games locally, stream them from your PC or access them via the cloud.

Unlike the Logitech G Gaming Handheld, which only works over Wi-Fi, the Razer Edge 5G will have 5G connectivity. This will give gamers the ability to stream or download games over a 5G Ultra Wideband connection.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

The Razer Edge 5G is crafted using Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform which was teased late in 2021 with a dev kit.

At that time the handheld featured some interesting specs including a 6.65-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and 10-bit HDR, 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 wide-angle screen.

Of course, that was the development version of the handheld and now the final consumer version of the device is being teased. Things may well have changed.

We'll have to wait to find out more as the Razer Edge 5G is being shown off at this year's RazerCon on 15 October.

Writing by Adrian Willings.