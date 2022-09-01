Razer Kishi V2 brings improvements to iOS gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has updated its Kishi mobile game controller in the form of the Kishi V2, initially available for iPhone users and sporting a pretty heavily changed design.

The new look Kishi V2 has an extendable rigid back that can stretch out to accommodate any iPhone currently on the market, and is immediately reminiscent of the Backbone One's design.

-

This had its obvious advantages on the durability side of things, but it's not the only change the Kishi V2 has undergone. Many of its buttons have been upgraded from membraneous to actual microswitches, which is a difference that you can feel when using the controller.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 · If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

There's also now a share button that can let you capture screenshots easily if used in conjunction with Razer's free Nexus app, which also lets you reprogramme certain buttons for more flexible control schemes.

Beyond that, the goal of the peripheral is the same, namely letting you get console-level controls while gaming on your phone, and it seems like the Kishi V2 will tick that box nicely.

From our limited time with the Kishi V2, its buttons do indeed feel clickier and more premium, while the overall size profile of the controller has gone down. This make it more slimline, but it's still nice and comfortable in the hand.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.