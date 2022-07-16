(Pocket-lint) - Razer has teamed up with Japanese streetwear brand Bape again to release anothor collection, called A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022, that includes an apparel line as well as a range of peripherals.

The two companies first collaborated in December 2020, with a capsule collection that they say sold out within seconds. Two years later, that collection has grown to include more designs and colourways. Razer even claims it has doubled in size. Riding on the success of that first partnership, they are partnering again to straddle the line of gaming and fashion.

Razer

Their latest collection includes the following products:

Razer x A Bathing Ape Gaming Ape Tee: £115 GBP/$125 USD/125€

£115 GBP/$125 USD/125€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Camo Team Tee 93: £229 GBP/$245 USD/245€

£229 GBP/$245 USD/245€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Shark Full Zip Hoodie: £519 GBP/$529 USD/619€

£519 GBP/$529 USD/619€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Basketball Sweat Shorts: £309 GBP/$349 USD/349€

£309 GBP/$349 USD/349€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Easy Sweat Shorts: £229 GBP/$245 USD/245€

£229 GBP/$245 USD/245€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Snapback Cap: £169 GBP/$179 USD/179€

£169 GBP/$179 USD/179€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Sneakers M2 BAPE STA: £319/$359 USD/359€

£319/$359 USD/359€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Protective Sleeve V2: £79.99 GBP/$79.99 USD/79€

£79.99 GBP/$79.99 USD/79€ Razer x A Bathing Ape - Razer Skins : £79.99/$79.99 USD

: £79.99/$79.99 USD Razer x A Bathing Ape BlackWidow V3: £199.99/$199.99 USD/219€

£199.99/$199.99 USD/219€ Razer x A Bathing Ape Iskur X: $699 USD/759€ (Not available in UK)

Among the highlights are the BAPE STA sneakers that glow in the dark, radiating a triple-headed snake logo with Razer's green hue. The new capsule collection also includes A Gaming Ape tees that feature the A Gaming Ape head wearing Razer's Kraken headsets. The collection is rounded out with branded hardware like the Razer x BAPE protective laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptops. The sleeve is waterproof and has a built-in collaborative camo-branded mouse mat. A co-branded Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard will also be available.

Lastly, the Razer Iskur X gaming chair gets a BAPE redesign and is available in black and Quartz with the camo print design.

According to Razer, A Gaming Ape collection will be a limited edition collection - with only "1,337 units per style available" for sale on Razer.com, RazerStore London, and BAPE online.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.