(Pocket-lint) - Razer has announced a new Star Wars-branded wireless controller. The leading gaming peripherals and accessories maker used the perfect day - May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day - to introduce it as part of a "Razer Stormtrooper Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand" bundle.

The new bundle joins Razer's other Star Wars-branded controllers, including the Mandalorian and Boba Fett editions. It works with the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, and all Xbox One models. It also works for PC and Mac with a wireless adapter (that's sold separately). The controller features textured grips and special Impulse Analog Triggers that vibrate and are pressure-sensitive. It also offers quick charging, through the included stand.

If any of this interests you, the Razer Stormtrooper Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand come bundled together, available to buy on Razer.com right now for $199.99 in the US. It's unclear if this wireless controller bundle will be available outside of the US, let alone if it's a limited run.

But it's all backed by a one-year warranty, Razer said.

Update: In the US, the Stormtrooper wireless controller bundle is now out of stock. You can ask Razer on its website to notify you when it's available.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.