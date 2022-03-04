Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Razer updates Huntsman Mini, a 60% gaming keyboard, with analog switches

- Available now for $150

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed another tiny, ultra-compact keyboard that's part of the Huntsman line-up. It's called the Huntsman Mini Analog. 

The Razer Huntsman Mini is what's known as a "60 per cent keyboard" - but it's essentially a slimmed-down version of the Huntsman keyboard. The first Mini, which debuted in 2020, features Razer's responsive optical keyswitches, PBT double-shot keycaps, and a removable USB-C cable that allows gamers to use their own custom cables if they so choose.

The newest model announced today retains the Mini's ultra-compact 60 percent design but uses "analog optical" switches - which allow for multiple commands in a single keystroke.

By being able to detect how far a key is pressed, Razer says, the switches can trigger different commands based on actuation height. "You’ll be able to make more efficient plays especially when it comes to executing advanced combos and skill rotations", Razer says on its website. So, the main difference between this keyboard and the legacy Huntsman Mini is that the new model can provide actuation refinements - including adjustable or stepped actuation, plus analog input for finer movement control.

Razer claims its new switches are capable of "smooth 360-degree motion inputs just like analog joysticks and thumbstick". 

The RGB-lit keyboard has an aluminum body and still offers double-shot PBT key caps and a fully detachable USB-C cable. If this interests you, it's now available for $150 in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
