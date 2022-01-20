(Pocket-lint) - Everyone knows Razer makes top-notch gaming gear, but the styling tends towards the more aggressive side of things with products being named things like DeathAdder and Blackwidow.

If you prefer something more cutesy, but still capable of serious fragging, then Razer has the answer - its new Hello Kitty and Friends collection.

Featuring iconic Sanrio characters such as Badtz-maru, My Melody, Kuromi and, of course, Hello Kitty herself, hardcore gaming has never looked so adorable.

The collection includes a gaming mouse and mousepad combo built on the popular DeathAdder Essential and Goliathus Medium pad.

The Kraken Bluetooth headphones get a special edition complete with cat ears, a bow and a backlit Hello Kitty emblem. Of course, you still get the Chroma RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and up to 50-hour battery life (if you turn the lighting off).

The Iskur X gaming chair gets a complete makeover with the whole Sanrio gang emblazoned on the rear. Even its optional memory-foam lumbar support gets a Hello Kitty edition with a soft pink velvet covering and embroidered design.

Razer also has numerous Hello Kitty designs available to customise as part of its custom mousepad designer. This allows you to add your own text for a one-of-a-kind mousepad, pretty neat.

The Razer Hello Kitty and Friends collection is available today on Razer's website.

Writing by Luke Baker.