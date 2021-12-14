Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Razer Boba Fett Edition Xbox Wireless Controller available now

- Available in the US now

- Priced at $179.99

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has launched a limited edition wireless controller for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One that every Star Wars fan will drool over.

The Boba Fett Edition Razer wireless controller for Xbox comes with a charging stand and is inspired by the helmet worn by the iconic bounty hunter.

It comes with pressure sensitive triggers and textured grips, while the charger can fill the battery in "less than three hours".

The controller and dock are officially licensed by Xbox, while the timing of the design couldn't be better considering The Book of Boba Fett starts on Disney+ on 29 December 2021.

At present, it only seems to be available in the US. Other models have also been released in recent times, with Star Wars: Squadrons and Darth Vader versions currently listed as out of stock.

Boba Fett Edition Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand For Xbox

The Boba Fett Edition Xbox wireless controller takes inspiration from the iconic helmet worn by Fett in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It's available with a quick charging stand from Razer in the US for $179.99.

If you prefer the silver helmet of The Mandalorian, that one is still available too.

Razer also recently announced quick charging docks for standard Xbox Wireless Controllers too - coming in each of the main colour themes.

They are priced at $39.99 each and available from the Razer online store.

We'll let you know if the Boba Fett controller ever makes it to the UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 14 December 2021.
