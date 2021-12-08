Razer launches a cool gadget to keep your phone chilly

(Pocket-lint) - A new smartphone cooling fan designed for maximum mobile gaming performance has appeared on Razer's website and on Amazon, named the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma.

The device is available in two versions, an iPhone compatible MagSafe option or, an admittedly less sleek, universal clamp design for Android users.

As is par for the course with gaming products, the new Razer device features addressable RGB lighting in the form of 12 LEDs around the fan.

It can be paired via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for controlling the fan properties, presumably by a Razer app.

The 7 blade fan spins up to 6400rpm and Razer offers a quiet 30dB noise profile to keep distractions to a minimum.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma seems like a great option for keeping temperatures low and frame rates high when gaming on mobile, there's a fairly hefty asking price though. It's available for $59.99/£59.99.

A small caveat is that the device requires external power to run, via its USB-C input. This means when playing at home you'll need to be near a charger and on the go, it'll require a power bank or car charger.

Still, if you're a competitive mobile gamer, this seems like one of the more compelling options available today.

