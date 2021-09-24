(Pocket-lint) - Razer has announced several gaming accessories for console owners.

Leading the new range is the Razer Kaira X wired headset.

Available for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, with the latter coming in PS5 DualSense colours, it features a 50mm TriForce driver in each ear. There's also a boom-mounted Razer HyperClear Cardoid microphone that promises to pick up user speech rather than ambient sounds.

Flowknit memory foam cushions and headband padding are used for comfort even in long play sessions. It also has on-headset controls and connects to a wireless controller through the 3.5mm audio port. That also ensures cross-platform compatibility, so you can as easily use it with a PC or mobile device (as long as it offers wired audio connectivity).

The Kaira X for Xbox is available in either black or white, to match the Xbox Series X or S. There are also alternatives to match the numerous Xbox Wireless Controller colour themes: Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt.

squirrel_widget_6097961

The PlayStation version matches the DualSense controller, as mentioned above.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 24 September 2021

Both are available now, priced at £59.99 / $59.99 / €69.99. The alternative colours for Xbox will be priced similarly, but will come later. Pre-orders will be accepted from 14 October 2021.

Other accessories to be announced include the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, which comes in Carbon Black, Robot White, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt colours to match the Xbox Wireless Controllers.

It costs £39.99 / $39.99 / €59.99 and is available now.

An Aqua Shift version is available to pre-order.

squirrel_widget_6098019