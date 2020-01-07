Razer has taken to CES to announce a number of interesting new devices, one of which is the Razer Kishi, a universal mobile gaming controller system.

Kishi is an ergonomic controller with clickable buttons and thumbsticks. It also sports an interesting design that includes simple but brilliant features such as pass-through charging ports that allow you to power your phone while gaming.

This isn't the first time Razer has dabbled in controllers for smartphones. Late last year the company launched the Junglecat game controllers, but they only worked with a handful of phones.

These new gaming controllers were designed in partnership with Gamevice to work with "most" modern smartphones and are said to support most native Android and iOS games too.

Kishi is also built with cloud gaming in mind and supports Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Meaning PC gamers can now easily play games even when they're away from their main gaming rig.

Jason Schwartz, Head of Mobile Gaming at Razer commented on the announcement saying:

"Razer is excited to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA by joining their GeForce NOW Recommended program...Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplay which we are pleased to feature here at the Razer CES booth."

Were told that the Razer Kishi mobile controllers will be available to purchase early 2020, but there's no word on the pricing yet.