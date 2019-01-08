Razer Turret for Xbox One wireless keyboard now available

Razer has made its dedicated Xbox One wireless keyboard and mouse set available for sale.

Priced at £249.99 in the UK, $249.99 in the US, the Razer Turret for Xbox One can be used as a laptop keyboard combo, with an attached mouse pad and wireless gaming mouse included.

You can pick it up from Razer's UK web store here, or the company's US store here.

The Turret for Xbox One features Razer Chroma lighting on the keys and mouse. That means individual games can have different key patterns assigned for easy indication.

With the mouse pad extended, you can sit with the Turret on your lap on a sofa, say, and therefore do not need to be sat at a desk. It can be used in desktop mode too, however.

Specifications include a dedicated Xbox key, mechanical switches, 2.4GHz wireless connection and a unified dongle for the keyboard and mouse that uses just one USB port on your Xbox One.

A range of games are already compatible with keyboard and mouse control and are listed to work with the Razer Turret.

These include X-Morph: Defense, Vermintide 2, Gears of War 5, Day Z, Strange Brigade and Roblox. They will also support Xbox Dynamic Lighting effects.

Other games to work with keyboard control, but not the individual lighting effects, include Fortnite and Minecraft.