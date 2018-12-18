Razer to launch Xbox One keyboard and mouse at CES 2019

PC gaming accessory brand Razer will officially unveil its first gaming keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One S and Xbox One X this coming CES.

The company has posted a teaser image and date on its website. It will be formerly announced on 8 January 2019.

The accessories will both be wireless and able to be used on a lap, opening up a different way to play Xbox One games: "We are proud to partner with Microsoft to bring you the world’s first wireless keyboard and mouse designed for Xbox One," said Razer.

"Equipped with our industry-leading gaming technologies, discover a new way to play in your living room."

You can see from the press image that the mouse pad seems to be attached to the keyboard itself, giving you a surface to use when no tabletop is available.

A selection of compatible games are already available, including DayZ, Strange Brigade, Warhammer Vermintide II and Warface. That will more than likely expand once the accessories are widely available.

Of course, you can use a USB keyboard and mouse with Xbox One already, but the Razer set looks more comfortable to use when sat on a sofa.

We'll bring you more from CES 2019 early next year.