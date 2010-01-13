  1. Home
Razer Onza Xbox 360 controller takes console gaming professional

Razer, the company that specialises in professional gaming mice and keyboards, has moved into the world of console gaming with the news that they will be launching an Xbox 360 controller for gamers looking for a bit more control.

The new controller, expected to be available later this year around the globe will be called the Razer Onza and features a number of elements suited to those who take these things seriously.

"Just as we did for PC gamers, we are really looking forward to revolutionizing the world of console gaming by creating a controller and gaming headset that gives console gamers the same level of quality, precision and accuracy that they know and expect in our PC products", said Robert "Razerguy" Krakoff, president, Razer USA.

That revolution comes in the guise of Razer Hyperesponse buttons, analogue sticks with customisable tension to suit both racing gamers and first person shooters, and two programmable multi-function buttons on the shoulders that can be mapped to act as one of the action buttons, the analogue stick buttons or an auto-fire button by using a sliding selector switch on the bottom of the controller.

Razer Onza Professional Gaming Controller for Xbox 360 will cost $49.99 in the US and 44.99 euros in Europe.

