Qualcomm's Nintendo Switch-style mobile gaming concept leaks ahead of today's announcement

Qualcomm's Nintendo Switch-style mobile gaming concept leaks ahead of today's announcement
(Pocket-lint) - It has been rumoured for a while that Qualcomm has plans for a new mobile gaming platform, which is expected to be shown during day 2 of its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii.

There has been talk of a concept device that looks a little like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, which developers will be able to use when creating games.

Well, now a device reportedly made by Razer to show off the platform has leaked ahead of the official unveiling, and we have to say it looks good.

According to VideoCardz, the new SoC will be called G3x and the concept handheld will have a 120Hz HDR OLED display. There will be a 6,000mAh battery in the dev kit, with USB-C connectivity for charging and use as a display port.

It will also carry Snapdragon Sound and feature a 1080p webcam, presumably for livestreaming during play.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 round off the leaked specifications.

The idea behind the console is that, rather than just run Android games, it is designed to be matched with cloud gaming services - such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia.

Of course, it's not a full-fledged product as yet and it will be up to manufacturers to decide whether to make their own versions.

We'll bring you more from the Snapdragon Tech Summit as it happens.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
