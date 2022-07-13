(Pocket-lint) - Expanding your storage on an Xbox Series X or S is a little more limited than it is on PS5, with only a single choice on the market - Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards.
Thankfully, Prime Day has brought it with it a healthy saving on the 1TB version of this normally expensive SSD card, at least in the UK.
This chunky reduction brings the 1TB card down from £254.99 to £156.74, saving you 39% in the process.
That normal price is so high that it's a little offputting for people looking to purchase the card, but taking things down by almost £100 makes it way more reasonable. This turns it into a no-brainer if you ever get annoyed by having to delete your games to make room for new options.
Especially on the smaller Series S, space is at a premium, with large titles like Call of Duty: Warzone making it really difficult to keep more than four or five games on a single console unless they're smaller indie titles with lower storage requirements.
Handily, unlike on the PS5, the process of installing the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is literally just a single step, with a plug-and-play slot on the back of the console ready to receive the expanded storage.
