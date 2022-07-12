(Pocket-lint) - Expanding your PlayStation 5's internal storage has been a popular plan since the console launched, letting you install more games at one time, but it's typically been expensive to do so.
Prime Day has brought with it a superb deal on WD_Black's SN850 SSD, though, meaning that you can add a whole extra terabyte of storage for less than £100.
This is a massive saving, knocking 61% off the SSD and bringing it down to just £99.74.
This is why we're more of a fan of Sony's approach to expandable storage than Xbox's - the competition in the market means that deals like this pop up, slashing huge figures off the price of expansion.
If you're only looking for 500GB or want a huge 2TB drive each of those versions of the SN850 have discounts, too, but they're far less significant in terms of percentage saving.
If you want a guide to how to actually install the SSD once you've got it, you're in luck, as you can check out our guidance below.
The SN850 comes with a pre-attached heatsink that fits perfectly into the snug spot that Sony's left open under the PS5's covers, so it's a doddle to install.
Once it's all hooked up to the console, you'll be able to choose where games install to, and move titles about really quickly and easily, making it way easier to keep hold of games that hog hard-drive space like Call of Duty: Warzone.
