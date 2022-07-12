Our favourite PS5 headset has a big Prime Day discount

(Pocket-lint) - We've tested dozens upon dozens of gaming headsets, so when a good deal rolls around on the one that we actually use day-to-day, we're going to shout about it.
Steelseries' Arctis 7P+ is the best headset for most people that have a PS5, in our opinion, and you can pick it up on Amazon UK right now at 31 per cent off thanks to Prime Day.
The headset is reduced from its normal price of £174.99 to just £119.99.
As for why we think the Arctis 7P+ is so great, the first factor is how comfortable it is to wear, with Steelseries' trademark ski-goggle headband keeping its weight off your head really nicely, and ear cushions that are soft and light.
The sound is, of course, absolutely top-class, making it easy to pick out key details and appreciate both the quiet and louder moments you'll play.
We even like the look of the headset, which obviously matches nicely with the PS5's look and feel, all white and black contrast.
The retractable microphone is great, and being able to store it away without worrying about losing a detachable arm is a blessing the more you use it.
Finally, you can also plug it into a PC, Switch or most devices with a USB-C port for cross-platform compatibility, rounding out a pretty comprehensive feature list.
