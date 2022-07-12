Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Check out these Switch OLED bundle deals for Prime Day

Pocket-lint Check out these Switch OLED bundle deals for Prime Day
(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo is a company that doesn't often offer hefty discounts on its games and consoles, so when opportunities come around we're of the view that you should jump right on them.

That's the case now - it's put live a selection of deals for Amazon Prime Day that are hard to ignore, letting you pick up a Switch OLED with a game bundled in for frankly superb prices.

The best deal is probably this one with Just Dance 2022 thrown in alongside a Switch OLED at just £294.99, which is £15 less than the console normally fetches on its own.

This deal lowers the price of a Switch OLED while netting you a fun dancing game to play with friends - it's just £294.99!

If you want a bit more serious of a game to go with your Switch OLED, you're in luck - the excellent Metroid Dread, which only came out last year, is part of the bundle deal below, and you can pick it up for almost exactly the regular cost of a Switch OLED on its own.

Metroid Dread is absolutely fantastic and looks amazing on the new OLED display, and you can get it with the console for just £308.95.

Finally, the most recent Lego Star Wars game is a total scorcher, letting you play through the entire Skywalker Saga with just oodles of content to get through. This is perfect if you've got a family to play with, and has so much character to offer.

You can get the game bundled with a Switch OLED for just £308.99, again making the game essentially free on top of the console.

