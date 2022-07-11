Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Pick up some discounted Nintendo Switch games for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is starting to really heat up, and that means you can find a fair few enticing deals on games for a variety of consoles right now, including the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo games notoriously hold their face value, and some titles are hardly ever discounted, so it's something to jump on if you've ever wanted to try any of these out.

In the US, there are already some solid discounts on games that have sold millions of copies in recent years, and we've picked out some highlights.

First up is Super Mario Odyssey, a game that absolutely thrilled us on release and that we still dip back into all the time, years later.

Super Mario Odyssey - save 38%

Super Mario Odyssey - save 38%

A Mario game so smooth and satisfying that you could keep playing it for years, Odyssey is down to $41.99 for a digital copy.

Next, Pokémon Shining Pearl is a great example of how to do a remake of a game well - it updates the look and feel of the original, with a new art style and some welcome modern features, but doesn't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

That means it's still an old-school game that plays a bit more retro than most Pokémon games from recent years.

Pokémon Shining Pearl - save 33%

Pokémon Shining Pearl - save 33%

This charming remake of the original Pokémon Pearl is a great time, and is now just $40.49.

Finally, if you're looking for some party gaming fun, playing against your friends on the sofa next to you, we're not sure anything ever gets better than Mario Kart, the ultimate racer.

Whether you're losing to a last-second blue shell or flailing around in last place hoping you get a Bullet Bill powerup, it's endless fun.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 18% off

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 18% off

You can have a Switch and not pick up Mario Kart 8, so do yourself a favour and grab it for $49.46.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.