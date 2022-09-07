(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has annouced a new limited edition model of the Switch OLED that it's going to release to celebrate Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The specially-designed console will be out on 4 November 2022, and features unique Joy-Cons, one themed around each game.

-

Each Joy-Con has a crest for the academy of that game, which players will attend during the game's story, while the dock features Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon.

The Switch itself, meanwhile, has a fun set of designs based around stickers of the game's starter monsters, as well as some funky other motifs and imagery.

The Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition will be out a couple of weeks before the games themselves, which release on 18 November 2022, and won't therefore come bundled with a copy, or anything like that.

Like previous models, though, it's likely to be a highly sought-after collectible, so if you see a chance to pre-order we'd recommend that you jump on it!

Meanwhile, Nintendo has also released a new trailer for the games themselves, which you can check out below.

It gives a great overview of the world you'll be exploring and how you can expect to make your way around it, so it's a must-watch for series fans.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.