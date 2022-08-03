New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers showcase Paldea

(Pocket-lint) - The latest Pokémon Presents event has unveiled a huge trove of new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, confirming that the games will take place in a true open world for the first time - Paldea.

The trailer showcases players' ability to move around the open world on motorbike-like Pokémon, the cover stars of each game - Koraidon and Miraidon.

With a walkthrough following the trailer, there's a whole lot of new information about the games. For one, we now know that they'll feature three broad storylines for you to follow. One will be the traditional journey through eight gyms to become Pokémon Champion.

For the first time, you'll be able to complete these gyms in any order, though, which is fun. Another story will involve a treasure hunt across the region, initiated by the Academy that you'll join at the start of the game.

The third is more mysterious, so we may have to wait to find out more.

Also unveiled is a new system called Terastalising, which turns your Pokémon into a crystalline version of itself that may be a totally different type than before, according to stats you'll discover when you catch them. This looks to be the new main battle gimmick for the games.

It looks like we can expect a colourful and varied open world, one you can fly around, bike around and even climb through according to your whims, which is something that we got to taste a bit of in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The games are due out 18 November 2022, so there are only a few short months left to wait at this point.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.