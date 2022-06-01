Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get confirmed release date

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on 18 November 2022, a new trailer has confirmed, showing off plenty of gameplay, new characters and the game's cover legendaries.

You can watch the three-minute trailer below, to see the new locations and monsters it showcases, and there are plenty of juicy details contained in it.

For one thing, we get a look at all three starter Pokémon in motion, while it also confirms that the games will feature different Pokémon Professors for the first time - normally it's just the rosters that are a little different, rather than your guiding Prof.

In Scarlet it'll be Professor Sada, while Violet players will have Turo to guide them. We also meet your friend Nemona, who looks like she'll help and challenge you throughout the story, as is traditional.

The trailer also ends with a pre-rendered look at the two new legendary Pokémon that will be gracing the games' covers - Koraidon and Miraidon. We don't know much beyond their names, but the game's website now says that "these two Pokémon are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about Koraidon and Miraidon are still shrouded in mystery."

Scarlet and Violet will also bring four-player co-op to the tablet, letting you explore open areas together, and it'll be interesting to see what limits apply to how and when this is open to players.

Hopefully we'll learn more about the game over the summer to come, but it's fair to say that visually it looks like a welcome step up from Sword and Shield, and even from the more recent Legends Arceus.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.