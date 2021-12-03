(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go for iOS will now allow users to experience the game with higher frame rates.

Thanks to the latest update, version 1.191.0, first spotted by The Verge, players can now unlock smoother refresh rates via the game's settings menu.

Previously, Pokémon Go had been capped at 30 frames-per-second for all iPhone users, though developer Niantic's decision to enable native frame rates will be extremely beneficial.

Though this change will be most present on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and their 120Hz ProMotion displays, even older iPhone models will be able to heighten the experience.

Interestingly, however, unlocking these higher frame rates will have to be performed manually by the user, and aren't simply available by default. It's not clear why - though this is likely to do with battery life concerns - but you can do so within the game's 'Advanced Settings' under 'Native Refresh Rate'.

Of course, this isn't the most game-changing update ever released by Niantic - especially considering that Pokémon Go, by nature, isn't the most graphically taxing game you can run on your iPhone.

As anybody with an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max (or, indeed, any Android user who has had higher refresh rates available for quite a while) will tell you, though, being able to experience your favourite apps and games with smoother animations and scrolling just feels so much better.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 3 December 2021

And since the game's mobile string is seeing a bit of a visual makeover, take a moment to remind yourself how Pokemon games have changed over the years - all the way from Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow to what we're expecting from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.