Pokémon Go to get exclusive Ed Sheeran performance

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go is a great example of game that just keeps chugging along, despite no longer being a cultural lodestar, with absolutely seismic numbers of players still logging in regularly to take walks and catch new pocket monsters.

That continued relevance is demonstrated nicely by a just-announced partnership that's going to see an AR video by Ed Sheeran released in the game, letting players enjoy a performance of a few of his most popular songs, and some tunes from his new album, all without leaving the game.

The window during which you can watch the show runs from 7:00PM on 22 November until 9PM on 30 November, so you've pretty much got a week in which to check it out.

On top of that, a free cosmetic for your trainer are also available using the code VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X - this will net you a hoodie featuring the album artwork for Sheeran's latest.

There are also various more run-of-the-mill announcements in the latest blog post from developer Niantic, including a brief explanation of why there's going to be a lot of water monsters in your game for the next little while - apparently Sheeran always picks a water starter when he plays the games.

That means the return of Squirtles wearing sunglasses, too, so if you haven't managed to nab one of them yet, this could be your chance.