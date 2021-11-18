Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Pokemon game news

Pokémon Go to get exclusive Ed Sheeran performance

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Sponsored Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and may approve its publication.
Niantic Pokémon Go to get exclusive Ed Sheeran performance
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go is a great example of game that just keeps chugging along, despite no longer being a cultural lodestar, with absolutely seismic numbers of players still logging in regularly to take walks and catch new pocket monsters.

That continued relevance is demonstrated nicely by a just-announced partnership that's going to see an AR video by Ed Sheeran released in the game, letting players enjoy a performance of a few of his most popular songs, and some tunes from his new album, all without leaving the game.

The window during which you can watch the show runs from 7:00PM on 22 November until 9PM on 30 November, so you've pretty much got a week in which to check it out.

On top of that, a free cosmetic for your trainer are also available using the code VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X - this will net you a hoodie featuring the album artwork for Sheeran's latest.

There are also various more run-of-the-mill announcements in the latest blog post from developer Niantic, including a brief explanation of why there's going to be a lot of water monsters in your game for the next little while - apparently Sheeran always picks a water starter when he plays the games.

That means the return of Squirtles wearing sunglasses, too, so if you haven't managed to nab one of them yet, this could be your chance.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 18 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Shadows Return: Everything you need to know
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Shadows Return: Everything you need to know By Chris Hall ·
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2021: What we're expecting to see
Best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2021: What we're expecting to see By Max Freeman-Mills ·