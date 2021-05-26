Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch release date revealed, Diamond and Pearl coming earlier

- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl coming 19 November 2021

- Pokémon Legends: Arceus to release on 28 January 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The Pokémon Company has revealed release dates for its forthcoming Nintendo Switch games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Having been revealed in a special digital presentation in February, the Switch trio are hugely anticipated. And, thankfully, you don't have to wait too long for the first games to hit stores.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are remakes of the much-loved Diamond Version and Pearl Version that cane out in 2006 for the Nintendo DS (2007 outside of Japan).

The all-new Switch editions will be available from 19 November 2021.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a brand new game and will serve as a prequel to the existing Pokémon titles, as it is set "long in the past".

It takes place in a Sinnoh region unlike that in Diamond and Pearl and tasks you with creating and filling the very first Pokédex.

The game will be available from 28 January 2022.

In the meantime, you can check out New Pokémon Snap, which was recently released for Switch.

It allows you to travel the wilds and take photos of various Pokémon to fill a virtual photo album. It's calm, wholesome fun for young and old.

