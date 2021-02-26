(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon is, at long last, going back in time. Today's Pokémon Presents livestream, celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary, unveiled a major new game for the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

It'll take players back into the distant past to explore the familiar Sinnoh region, as they try to compile the first ever Pokédex for the area, and looks like a beautiful new imagining of the universe.

Players will be able to traverse an open world and battle as they're used to, but it looks like there are plenty of new mechanics to get to grips with, including being able to catch Pokémon right in the overworld itself.

The game is scheduled to release for the Switch in early 2022, and we can't wait to find out more about it between now and then.

Get the perfect headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S with SteelSeries By Pocket-lint Promotion · 26 February 2021

Meanwhile, Sinnoh got even more attention in the form of newly-announced remakes of DS-era games also coming to the Switch. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are incredibly cute updates to the beloved games, from the looks of things.

They're faithful remakes with an updated art style that looks really nice and adorable, and should have a new generation of players exploring the vibrant region, as well as welcoming back those who played the original games on the DS. They're coming out in late 2021.

Finally, we got some more gameplay for New Pokémon Snap, which releases in just a few weeks - this time showing off more of the camera mechanics and environments. Just as you'd hope, it looks like a super relaxing and welcoming game, and we're looking forward to trying it out.

For a short stream, that's plenty of welcome news! Now all we can do is wait for the actual games to come out...

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.