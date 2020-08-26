Pokémon Go could get paid subscription plan soon

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go could adopt a paid subscription model, according to clues found in the game's source code.

A subscription service category was found in the store section of the Pokémon Go code by Reddit user martycochrane.

He goes into some detail on the site about all the data mined from the latest APK, but the subscription find matches former rumours about a potential move by Niantic.

How this will work is not clear. Replies under his post range from the excited, with fans hoping it means you can pay a monthly fee for in-game purchases, to sceptical. Some believe that the in-code script could just be a reference to the already existing link between Pokémon Go and Pokémon Home.

Hopefully, we'll find out more soon.

Other things found during the data mine include the fact that Megas are their own raid level - which players will instantly both understand and applaud - and that there is a new quest type specifically for Mega evolving.

Mega Evolved-Pokémon will be coming to the game "later this year", having been unveiled by The Pokémon Company in mid-June. They were first introduced to the franchise in Pokémon X and Y on the Nintendo 3DS and have been highly requestion by the Go community for a long while.

Writing by Rik Henderson.