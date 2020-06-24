The Pokémon Company isn't sitting on its laurels after the successful reception of its trailer for New Pokémon Snap - it's followed up with another Pokémon Presents video, this time dedicated entirely to its new online arena battler, Pokémon Unite.

The game uses the classic MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) template set up by giants of the genre like League of Legends and DOTA 2, but puts a clear Pokémon twist on things.

Players choose iconic Pokémon to control, from across the games' generations, and over the course of a match get the opportunity to level up and evolve into more powerful forms, choosing new powers to suit their playstyle and the match's situation.

Players will battle on symmetrical maps, banking points as they fight and catch wild Pokémon around the map, and indeed eliminate each other, before banking those points at strategic "goal" points in the opposition's territory. As the game timer counts down, these scores can be multiplied to add to the tension.

The game will be playable on both mobile platforms and the Switch, with crossplay enabled, and that mobile focus is explained by the involvement of the increasingly massive Tencent Games, which The Pokémon Company's partnered with on the title. There's no release date yet, but the game will be "free to start", suggesting that there will be unlocks and more tied to in-game purchases down the line.