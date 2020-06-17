Niantic's Pokémon Go will get Mega-Evolved Pokémon later this year.

The announcement was made during the Pokémon Presents video event on 17 June 2020, alongside the unveiling of Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch.

But what are Mega-Evolved Pokémon? And, what can you expect to be added when they arrive?

We attempt to answer those questions based on what we know for now.

In 2020, Mega Evolution will be coming to Pokémon GO! You can look forward to meeting Mega-Evolved Pokémon in the real world! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/o25v1onTaT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 17, 2020

First introduced with Pokémon X and Y on Nintendo 3DS, Mega Evolution can take place in Pokémon battles if a trainer holds a key stone and each Pokémon holds the correct Mega Stone.

It is a temporary effect that makes that specific Pokémon stronger during the battle. It cannot be activated outside of battle, in the RPG series, at least.

How it will be used in Pokémon Go is yet to be revealed. The Pokémon Company's CEO and president, Tsunekazu Ishihara, explained during the Pokémon Presents online stream that we will see "a new take on Mega Evolution", one that "takes advantage of Pokémon Go's unique gameplay".

That could mean you might come across Mega-Evolved Pokémon outside of battles. Or you might have to collect key stones and Mega Stones to use them to improve your own Pokémon.

We'll no doubt find out in the coming weeks and months.

According to the online, fan-sourced Bulbapedia, 46 different types of evolved Pokémon can be Mega-Evolved - 26 from X and Y, 20 from Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Some, including Charizard can be Mega-Evolved into two different types, depending on the Mega Stone held.

A Mega-Evolved Pokémon is prefixed with the word "Mega", as in "Mega Venusaur".

The Pokémon that can be Mega Evolved are:

From Pokémon X and Y

Abomasnow

Absol

Aerodactyl

Aggron

Alakazam

Ampharos

Blastoise

Blaziken

Charizard

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Gengar

Gyarados

Heracross

Houndoom

Kangaskhan

Lucario

Manectric

Mawile

Medicham

Mewtwo

Pinsir

Scizor

Tyranitar

Venusaur

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

Altaria

Audino

Beedrill

Camerupt

Diancie

Gallade

Glalie

Latias

Latios

Lopunny

Metagross

Pidgeot

Rayquaza

Sableye

Salamence

Sceptile

Sharpedo

Slowbro

Steelix

Swampert

We don't yet know if all or just some of these will make it into Pokémon Go.

At present, The Pokémon Company has only said that Mega Evolution is coming to the game in "2020". However, some have suggested that it will arrived in the game soon.

One train of thought is that Niantic will avoid such a major update until more lockdown restrictions have been lifted in countries around the globe.

While it has added a raft of new features to make the AR game easier to play at home, finding Mega-Evolved Pokémon would undoubtedly be more exciting when travelling outside. That could be why there isn't a set date as yet.